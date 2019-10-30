Al-Shabaab Raid Police Station In Wajir, Kills Its Two Members Locked Inside

Members of Al-Shabaab militia raided Dadajabula Police Station in Wajir County at the wee hours of Tuesday night and killed two of its militia members who were under police custody.

According to media reports, the militia group members were heavily armed with Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPG) and other destructive weapons causing a standoff for some time.

The reports of the attack indicate that the gunmen stormed the police station after two of their members were arrested and locked up in the police station.

“The attack was about rescuing two Al-Shabaab suspects we were holding at the station,” said a police officer in the station.

Read: Suspected Al-Shabaab Militant Arrested Trying To Access Narok Stadium

The standoff that was characterised by heavy gunfire lasted for about 20 minutes, according to locals.

“Heavy gunfire reported in Dadajabula, Wajir South… heavy barrage of artillery and RPGs reportedly being fired as security forces including the military battle with attackers,” Ali Awdoll tweeted.

BREAKING: Heavy gunfire reported in Dadajabula, Wajir South. Word is, the police station is on fire, heavy barrage of artillery and RPGs reportedly being fired as security forces including the military battle with attackers. — 𝗔𝗹𝗶 𝗔𝘄𝗗𝗼𝗹𝗹 (@AwDoll) October 29, 2019

Ideally, it was confirmed that after the standoff with gunfire, the guns fell silent with two police officers and a reservist injured, while two Al-shabaabs were killed.

“We suspect the attackers killed the suspect in custody to conceal some information about Al-Shabaab,” said a source as quoted by the Nation.

Read Also: Somalia Hands Over Two Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants To Kenyan Authorities

It is also alleged that an unidentified civilian suffered gunshot wounds.

This attack comes barely two weeks after 11 General Service Unit (GSU) officers were killed by Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while patrolling the Kenya-Somalia border.

There have been reports that a live bullet linked to snipers was found a few kilometers from Mama Ngina Front Waterpark where Mashujaa Day celebrations took place on Sunday, October 10.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu