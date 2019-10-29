Suspect In Tob Cohen Murder Case Peter Karanja Freed On Ksh2 Million Cash Bail

Peter Karanja, the second suspect in Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen murder case, has been freed on Ksh2 million cash bail or an alternative Ksh5 million bond.

Karanja, the estranged husband of Gilgil Member of Parliament Martha Wangari, was arrested on September 13.

In his ruling on Tuesday, Judge Daniel Ogembo ordered Karanja not to go anywhere near Cohen’s home.

Ogembo further directed the suspect not to contact witnesses in the case.

Before being freed, Karanja was directed to deposit his travelling passport with the court.

The suspect was charged with the murder of the businessman on October 11.

He, however, denied killing Cohen jointly with Cohen’s wife Sarah Wairimu.

Ms Wairimu was granted Ksh2 million bail by Justice Stella Mutuku who ruled that the prosecution failed to prove there were justifiable reasons to keep her in remand.

Ms Wairimu was also ordered to keep off her matrimonial home and not to contact witnesses in the case.

Karanja is accused of helping Ms Wairimu eliminate the tycoon.

The consolidated case of the two suspects will be mentioned on November 12.

Last week, the High Court declined the Gilgil lawmaker’s request to be enjoined in the murder case.

The lawmaker had sought to be allowed to make some statements about estranged husband Karanja.

Justice Ogembo dismissed the application ruling that she is not party to the case.

All lawyers in the case, including the prosecution, had objected the lawmaker’s request saying she was a stranger in the case.

During the submission of the suspect’s pre-bail report, Wangari through her lawyer, George Kimani, stated that the house Karanja claimed to be his is hers.

She further denied that Karanja was her husband.

Karanja had indicated that he will be staying in the house if granted bail.

“We have no marriage relationship with Peter Karanja and the Gilgil home he has claimed to he his is mine,” Ms Wangari stated in an affidavit she filed.

She added that if the court releases Karanja on bail then he should be asked to reside in his parents home.

“The Gilgil home is subject to several court cases on ownership…He also has another home at Gem within Gilgil. He can reside there, ” stated Wangari.

On his part, Karanja through his lawyer told the court that the said house is rightfully his and there is an order by a Nakuru court on the same.

