UoN Students Stage Protests After Comrade Is Knocked Down By Ambulance [Video]

The University of Nairobi students on Tuesday staged protests in town blocking parts of the University Way forcing motorists to turn around.

This follows an incident where a speeding ambulance knocked down and reportedly killed one of their colleagues.

UoN students protest along University way after their colleague was killed by a speeding vehicle — felix asoha (@felix_asoha) October 29, 2019

The students were dressed ready for the riot, chanting and singing comrade songs demanding for justice for the deceased colleague.

They matched in unison from the University gate all through to different departments calling upon the relevant authorities to act.

The University of Nairobi town campus is strategically located in the middle of the city, hence in cases of riot businesses and transportation are hugely disrupted.

In past experiences, the students have proven rowdy invoking the use of authorities and police to restore calm.

For instance, they have been captured during demonstrations destroying property and blocking roads in a bid to have their grievances met.

In March this year, unrest was witnessed after former student leader Samuel Ragira was shot dead by goons at club 36 market on his way home.

The university way and State House road were no go zones as chaotic demonstrations were staged, with students engaged in running battles with the police.

It was Rongo, JKUAT, MMUST yesterday was UON. We do not know who next? Comrades are being killed. I condemn with strongest terms possible the extrajudicial Killing of OCS RAGIRA #RIPOCSRAGIRA pic.twitter.com/T6NmIJuSXo — Keror Nicholas (@Kerornick) March 15, 2019

