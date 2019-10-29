Standoff At City Hall As A Section Of MCAs Seek To Impeach Elachi, Again

There was chaos at City Hall on Tuesday after groups allied to county assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi and majority leader Abdi Guyo clashed.

Drama erupted after a few ward representatives against a motion to impeach Elachi again interrupted those for the motion.

MCAs from both Jubilee and ODM parties had vowed to support Elachi’s return to the house.

On Monday however 67 members of the county assembly signed the motion to oust the speaker for a second time.

The former nominated MP gazetted the resumption date of regular sittings as October 29 after allowing a two-week break for normalcy to return.

The hole at City Hall. MCAs renew bid to kick out Speaker Beatrice Elachi from office pic.twitter.com/PJKnbEQ80X — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) October 29, 2019

“We expect to do normal business as usual and we have just had a meeting of the House Business Committee and allocated agenda for the afternoon sitting,” said Elachi.

A group allied to Guyo alleged that there were plans to cause chaos once the sittings resume.

“We have credible information that some people have planned to cause chaos when we resume,” South B MCA Chege Waithera told reporters.

They further called on the Inspector General of Police to provide ample security today (Tuesday).

“We are calling on the national government to provide security at the assembly precincts starting 11am.”

Last week, Speaker Elachi said she was ready to work with all MCAs and dismissed claims that her return had to do with the support of ODM ward representatives.