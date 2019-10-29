in NEWS

Safarilink Aviation Plane Skids Off Wilson Airport Runway

A Safarilink Aviation plane, registration 5Y-SLJ was on Tuesday evening involved in an incident.

The plane is said to have veered off the runway at Wilson Airport at around 6.25pm.

One of its tyres is said to have burst into flames as officials ran to the rescue.

On board were 10 passengers. No injuries have been reported.

This comes a day after a Silverstone Aircraft was was forced to make an emergency landing in Eldoret, after it lost its left wheel while taking off in Lodwar.

Again on Sunday, an aircraft belonging to Silverstone hit and damaged another plane at the Wilson Airport.

The aircraft, registration 5Y SMT Fooker 50 collided with an East African Air plane 5Y SSB Kingair at around 7.25am.

The airline is being probed.

