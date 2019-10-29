Roysambu Residents Alarmed Over Number Of Bodies Dumped In Area

Imagine waking to find a dead body in your neighbourhood, not once but eight times in a month!

Well, this is the state the residents of Njathaini in Roysambu, Nairobi County are coming to terms with.

Reports indicate that in the last month alone, eight bodies including that of a woman were found dumped in the area by unknown people. The latest incident happened last weekend on Saturday.

According to Nyumba Kumi chairman Mwangi Mugo, the bodies were either found naked or hands tied at the back.

Mugo told a local news outlet that none of the bodies retrieved from the area had bullet wounds.

“The latest male body was discovered on Saturday. His shirt was unbuttoned. He succumbed to strangulation,” said Mugo.

The residents are now appealing to the authorities to intervene and bring the menace to an end.

“If anyone’s relative is missing, I urge them to please pass by the City morgue before they are buried by the Nairobi county government,” he added.

Last month, public health officials in Nairobi expressed concern over the increased number of unclaimed bodies at City mortuary.

Records from the morgue indicated that the morgue had 172 unclaimed bodies as of September 2.

Currently, the mortuary has over 273 unclaimed bodies.

