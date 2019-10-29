Panic At Likoni Ferry As Passenger’s Phone Bursts Into Flames

Commuters boarding MV Harambee ferry in Likoni were on Tuesday left terrified after one of the passengers’ phone burst into flames.

According to the Kenya Ferry Sevices, the incident happened at around 9 AM when the male passenger attempted to open the cover of his “faulty” cell phone.

The terrified man threw the phone in the ocean as other passenger scampered for safety.

The ferry staff and police onboard responded and contained the situation.

Reports indicate that the passenger sustained minor injuries during the accident.

“At 0900hrs onboard Mv.Harambee,a male passenger’s faulty phone battery burst into flames as he opened its cover, our staff & Police onboard responded. Police investigations are ongoing, ” Kenya Ferry Services wrote on Twitter.

The incident comes at a time the Kenya Ferry Services is in scrutiny over recent disturbing incidents.

On Tuesday, the senate heard that all the five ferries operating across the Likoni Channel are unsafe.

Documents tabled in the Senate indicate that MV Kilindini, MV Kwale, MV Nyayo, MV Harambee and MV Likoni do not meet international safety regulations. This is despite the government spending millions of shillings for their repair.

Two weeks ago, MV Likoni stalled mid-journey in the Likoni channel an incident that left passengers panicking.

This was just days after the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her and her four-year-old daughter were retrieved from the seabed 14 days after the car they were travelling in plunged and sunk into the Indian ocean.

