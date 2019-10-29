Moi Family Displeased With Alarming Health Reports, Says He is Alert

Former President Daniel Moi’s family has rubbished claims that he is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Earlier reports indicated that the ex head of state was fighting for his life at Nairobi Hospital after developing breathing complications.

It was said that he was rushed back to the facility on Saturday after his condition worsened.

Read:

According to his press secretary Lee Njiru, Moi, 95, is conscious of his surroundings and is being attended to by a medical team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein.

The family, Njiru reiterated was unhappy with the alarmist rumours being spread but did however thank those who sent in their “get well” messages.

“The family is extremely thankful and grateful to all Kenyans and well wishers from abroad for their prayers and ‘speedy recovery’ messages.”

Read Also:

“He is alert and conscious of his surroundings. The family is asking the media to, in this regard, publish only the medical bulletins issued through the legally established official channel,” Njiru added.

Two weeks ago, the veteran politician was admitted at the same facility for an undisclosed number of days for a “routine check-up.”

“Nothing much to worry about. He is there for routine check-up and being attended to by his physician Dr David Silverstein. He is expected to spend a couple of days to allow the doctors sufficient time to check Mzee,” a source intimated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu