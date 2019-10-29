AFCON 2021Q: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Named In Egypt Squad For Kenya

Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt’s provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifier against Kenya.

The Liverpool forward was excused from the Pharaohs’ last outing against Botswana’s Zebra in a friendly.

Egypt and Kenya will face-off in the 2021 AFCON qualifier on November 14, 2019 in Cairo.

Salah’s relationship with the Egyptian federation has reportedly been strained following the FIFA Best debacle.

The body failed to submit Egypt’s vote for Salah, who did not make the podium, despite a good run last season.

Efforts to make it up to him by handing him the armband has also fell flat after the present skipper Ahmed Fathi declined to step down.

New Egypt coach Hossam El Badry has also included four new faces from local teams – Al Ahly’s Mahmoud Wahed, Marwan Hamdi of Wadi Degla, Pyramids’ Mohamed Farouk and Ahmed ‘Zizo’ Sayed, who plays for Zamalek.

Egypt Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awad (Zamalek), Mohamed Bassam (Al Gaish).

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Ragab Bakar (Pyramids), Mohamed Hani (Al Ahly), Mohamed Hamdi (Pyramids), Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek), Rami Rabia (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion, England) ,Baher Elmohamed (Al Ismaily), Ayman Asharf (Al Ahly), Abdullah Gomaa (Zamalek), Mahmoud Wahed (Al Ahly)

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Amr Solyia (Al Ahly), Hamdi Fathi (Al Ahly), Omar Gaber (Pyramids), Mohamed El Neny (Beskitas, Turkey), Abdullah Al Saied (Pyramids), Mohamed Magdi Afsha (Pyramids), Hussien Al Shahat (Al Ahly), Ahmed ‘Zizo) Sayed Zezo (Zamalek), Mohamed Farouk (Pyramids), Islam Issa (Pyramids),

Forwards: Hossam Hassan (Smouha), Marwan Hamdi (Wadi Degla), Ahmed Gomaa (Al Masry), Ahmed Hassan Kouka (SC. Braga, Portugal). Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet (Aston Villa, England), Mahmoud Abdel Monem Kahraba (Aves, Portugal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England)

