Two Interdicted At ACK Bishop House After Kahawa Tungu Exposé On Corruption

The government has interdicted two employees at the ACK Bishop House registration bureau after an exposé by Kahawa Tungu revealed the stinking corruption in the service.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’í, the two had been tainting the image of the department, after being greatly mentioned in corruption claims.

The two are the deputy chief of bureau only identified as Mwadime and the chief of bureau Kagiri.

“Already, two senior officers at the CRB have been interdicted and investigations into the facilitation of corruption into the issuance of certificates are ongoing,” he said.

Read: Corruption Reigns High At ACK Bishop House As Birth Certificates Take Over A Year To Be Printed

Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho have been inspecting work at ACK Bishop House offices in Upper Hill since last week, sending shivers down corrupt staffers.

“We have been here since last week including the weekend to respond to the cries of Kenyans due to the delay in issuance of birth certificates,” Matiangi said.

The CS promised to pitch camp at the House until all services are streamlined.

“Corruption has no place in the Ministry of Interior and the Government. It will be dealt with accordingly. If you see any brokers outside these premises, they should be arrested immediately,” he added.

Read: DCI Officers Arrest Lady Printing Fake Birth And Death Certificates In Kawangware

He also promised that there would be a system upgrade in the facility to speed up printing of certificates and infrastructural changes to accommodate members of the public who come to the house to seek services.

“ In response to this, we have contacted the PS in the Ministry of ICT, Jerome Ochieng, and asked him to immediately dispatch a team of experts to oversee the installation of a new system. We need to upgrade the capacity of issuance and upgrade the application process with the aim of modernizing the CRB,” he said.

He added,”As we promised, the Civil Registration Bureau’s office at ACK Bishop House has undergone a complete makeover on all aspects. We now have customer care desks manned by NYS personnel, enough seats for members of the public, clean restrooms, and dignified services at the counters.”

Last month, this desk wrote an exposé on how staffers at the bureau were frustrating members of the public seeking services by demanding for bribes.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu