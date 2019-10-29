Ministry Of Sports Wants FKF To Account For Ksh244 Million AFCON Money

Ministry of sports has asked the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to account for money they were given by the government to prepare the Harambee Stars for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt before the can ask for more.

Ndio mkoko unaalika maua sasa……ministry to FKF; Give us a full audit report on AFCON 244M PLUS full disclosure of other monies received before you ask for more funds. @Football_Kenya kazi kwenyu…. — Mike Okinyi (@MikeOkinyi) October 29, 2019

Ahead of the continental showpiece in June/July, the government approved a budget of Ksh224 million for the national team.

The money was to cater for among other things the team’s camp in France and allowances.

Earlier today, at a press conference in Nairobi, the FKF boss Nick Mwendwa bemoaned lack of government support for various national teams.

A frustrated Nick claimed that the federation’s correspondences seeking help have went unanswered with the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Ambassador Kaberia receiving the stick.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa has opened an all-out war against Sports Principle Secretary Amb Kirimi Kaberia saying, “I want to know what is his problem with football.” The Cold War that has been simmering outside public eyes has now been brought to the fore. Wow. — Cellestine Rebecca (@cellie_beckie) October 29, 2019

But in a quick rejoinder the ministry has asked that the federation account for every government’s penny.

Mwendwa disclosed that they had pulled the national women’s team out of camp due to lack of finances. The Harambee Starlets are preparing for a crucial 2020 Olympics qualifier against Zambia.

Kenya could also give a walkover to Egypt next month in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers without government support.

