KRA Official, AP Officer At Large After Detectives Intercepted Uncustomed Cigarettes Worth Sh10 Million

Cigarettes. [Courtesy]

Police are looking for a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officer and an Administration police officer linked to uncustomed cigarettes worth Sh10 million.

According to the DCI, the two made a run for it after the lorry in which the cigarettes were being transported was intercepted.

Two other persons; Moses Waweru and Josephat Kamau were arrested on Monday after they were found in possession of Supermarch cigarettes labeled ‘For Export’.

They were apprehended in Uasin Gishu .

“Further investigations are ongoing including search for KRA official and APS Kenya officer believed to have been escorting the lorry and escaped after they were intercepted by DCI detectives,” DCI tweeted.

Detectives found the cigarettes that did not have requisite KRA stamps hidden inside a compartment of a Mitsubishi Lorry.

Earlier on in the month, five people, three of them police officers, were arrested with bhang, contraband sugar and relief food in a Wajir CID pick-up.

They were transporting 245kgs of bhang, 150kgs of contraband sugar, 325kgs of rice and 100 containers of cooking oil.

They also had on them Sh239,500, money the police suspected was meant to bribe their way at various police roadblocks.

