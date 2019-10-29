in SPORTS

Collins Injera Ruled Out Of Africa Men’s Sevens Championship In SA

Collins Injera Out!

179 Views

collins injera
[Courtesy]

Rugby sevens legend Collins Injera has been ruled out of the 2019 Africa Men’s Sevens tournament with a shoulder injury.

Injera, 33, picked the injury while playing for Shujaa during the just ended Safari Sevens.

The Mwamba Rugby Club player is the second leading try scorer with 271 tries in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Read: Harambee Starlets Depart For Ghana For Crucial Olympics Qualifier

The continental showpiece, which brings together 14 teams from across Africa, will run from 8 to 9 November 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The winner, alongside hosts South Africa, will represent Africa in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Kenya will begin their campaign against Ivory Coast on the opening day.

Participating teams:

Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Namibia, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

kamene, kibe

Andrew Kibe, Kamene Describe Moments They Caught Their Partners Cheating

Driver Arrested Ferrying Drunk Students In Embu Jailed For Six Years