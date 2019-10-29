Collins Injera Ruled Out Of Africa Men’s Sevens Championship In SA

Rugby sevens legend Collins Injera has been ruled out of the 2019 Africa Men’s Sevens tournament with a shoulder injury.

Injera, 33, picked the injury while playing for Shujaa during the just ended Safari Sevens.

The Mwamba Rugby Club player is the second leading try scorer with 271 tries in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Collins Injera ruled out of the upcoming Africa Rugby 7s Olympic Qualifiers in South Africa, he sustained a shoulder injury while playing for Shujaa at the Safari 7s tournament a week ago. Kenya will be hoping to join the #Tokyo2020 Olympics party alongside already qualified S.A

The continental showpiece, which brings together 14 teams from across Africa, will run from 8 to 9 November 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The winner, alongside hosts South Africa, will represent Africa in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Kenya will begin their campaign against Ivory Coast on the opening day.

Participating teams:

Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, Zambia, Tunisia, Senegal, Morocco, Namibia, Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria.

