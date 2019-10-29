Andrew Kibe, Kamene Describe Moments They Caught Their Partners Cheating

We all have break up stories some so horrid that we keep them hidden at the back of our minds.

Take for example, Kiss FM’s Andrew Kibe is the ultimate bad boy but even he has had his dose of bad break up or cheating stories, if you like.

During the morning show, Kibe said he caught his then girlfriend cheating on him with a man he was going to get into business with.

In Kibe’s case, the woman saved the man’s number under a woman’s name, “Ruth 2”.

“I had this chic but it was a serious relationship. I had this serious business that I was going to sell so this guy said he’ll buy it. So we are in the digs with this chic. I need to call him to come we talk business but I do not have credit so I use my babe’s phone to call the business guy and I see it is saved under a certain chic’s name, Ruth 2,” Kibe recounted.

“I thought of course it could not be on her phone cause they do not know each other. I met this guy when doing business.”

“So I cancel the call and then I put the number again this time slowly. And I am like Ruth 2 again? Aii hapana no!” Kibe complained.

It is then that the radio host came to the realization that the businessman and his girlfriend were familiar with each other.

“It came rushing to my mind and I realized I was played. I thought this guy came independently kumbe he had been sent. Kumbe this guy was buying a business for my babe. I was in shock. I just wanted to know if there was a lie and once I did I knew that is it,” he narrated.

His co-host, Kamene Goro also had a story to tell. In her case, her ex-husband cheated on her with multiple women all saved under male names.

“The first time was with my ex-husband. I knew never to touch his phone and the devil came to me one morning we woke up so well I open the phone and my heart stopped. I was hot and cold at the same time.

I found over 7 babes with males names but content of the text were things like ‘I enjoyed the night yesterday’ He was in the shower so I went to the guest bedroom to shower but I said, no I will go confront him,” she said.

