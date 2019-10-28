Family, Friends Treat Size 8 To Exquisite Surprise Baby Shower [Video]

Gospel singer Linet Masiro Munyali popularly known by her stage moniker Size 8 was over the weekend treated to an exquisite baby shower by close family members and friends.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the singer, who is expecting her second born child in a few days, was caught unawares and couldn’t help but be grateful for the gift of the amazing friends.

Size 8’s sister Mary Munyali singer Wahu Kagwe led the team to execute the plan that was kept a secret to the last minute.

Last week, the “Pale Pale” crooner took to Instagram to reveal details of her third pregnancy after keeping the news hush-hush for months.

Elated Size 8 flaunted her growing baby bump in a stunning maternity shoot.

She narrated the struggles she has gone through after suffering a miscarriage in 2018.

Read: Size 8 Surprises Husband DJ Mo On Sixth Wedding Anniversary (Video)

“Though we’ve walked thru the valley of the shadow of death God has been our protection our cover, thru tears and thru pain, God has covered us under His mighty wing!!!! And I did not lose this pregnancy!!!! (sic), ” she wrote.

Terming the pregnancy a miracle, the singer encouraged those women going through the same struggle not to give up.

“Soon and very soon I will hold my baby in my hands because this far God has fought for us!!!!! The journey this far has not been easy full of hurdles but His grace has been our strength!!! To all believing God for a child please dont give up no matter what medical reports say., ” she added.

“Close family and friends know the complications that I’ve gone thru while carrying this baby yani this is a miracle!!!! Tears of thanksgiving run down my chics as I post this knowing that only God has made it possible (sic).”

Read Also: Size 8, Wahu Release Riveting Gospel Hit “Power Power” (Video)

Size 8 has been married to NTV’s CrossOver101 DJ Samuel Muraya, better known as DJ Mo, for six years now.

The love birds are blessed with one child, a girl, baby Ladasha Belle.

Netizens couldn’t help but congratulate her for the blessings.

Cherry said, “God has done marvellous to The Murayas. Glory to Him. Congratulations.”

“Beautiful!! Beautiful! Congratulations, ” said Adae.

Janet Mbugua said, “Wow congratulations!!! God speed.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu