Silverstone Aircraft Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Left Wheel Falls Off During Take-off

A Silverstone aircraft today was forced to make an emergency landing in Eldoret, after it lost its left wheel while taking off in Lodwar.

The plane, registration 5Y-NOP Dash 8 300 which was headed to Nairobi was forced to divert to Eldoret International Airport where it was granted emergency landing permission.

Authorities are reported to have cordoned off the airport and are not allowing pictures of the aircraft.

Yesterday, one of Silverstone’s aircraft hit and damaged another plane at the Wilson Aiport in Nairobi on Sunday morning.

Read: Silverstone Air Exposed After Aircraft Collides With East African Air Plane At Wilson Airport – Photos & Video

The aircraft with registration 5Y SMT Fooker 50 collided with an East African Air plane 5Y SSB Kingair at around 7.25am.

CCTV footages and images seen by Kahawa Tungu, show the plane on the runway ready for take-off before the left winglet strikes the EA Aviation plane leaving it with a big dent.

A month ago, a plane operated by the carrier skidded off the runway and crashed shortly after take-off leaving at least nine passengers with injuries.

The aircraft that was headed to Lamu crashed shortly after takeoff due to overloading and disregard to the safety regulations at the airport.

Read:Silverstone Air Aircraft Crash Lands At Wilson Airport Shortly After Take Off (Photos)

“We can confirm that our Fokker 50, 5Y-IZO has had an incident while taking off at Wilson Airport at 9 am this morning. The aircraft was operating the Wilson-Mombasa-Lamu-Mombasa-Wilson route,” Silverstone Air said in a statement.

Silverstone Air operates in six locations in Kenya: Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda, Lamu and Lodwar.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu