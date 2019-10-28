Martha Karua Launches Complaint Over Lost Luggage Aboard British Airways Plane

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has recounted losing her luggage in a British Airways plane, while travelling to Nairobi on October, 26.

Through a complaint lodged to the British Airways Customer care service desk via email, the vocal politician explained that her carry on bag was taken away at the Heathrow boarding gate and waited all in vain upon arrival.

Additionally, Karua narrated that one of the officers at the boarding station claimed the luggage was too large issuing her with a tag promising to ensure it was taken on board.

“She claimed that it was too large for the cabin. I did not resist. She issued me with a baggage tag promising to ensure that it was taken on board,” Karua said.

Karua expressed her disappointment as she was forced to attend an important meeting without some documents that were in the bag, although she insisted that it was not her first time using the airways.

“I travelled to the meeting without my vital documents and necessities contained in my missing bag. The taking of my bag at the boarding gate by your staff was not only unjustified but also discriminatory and high handed,” she said.

In the complaint, Karua cited that the there was enough space for her bag and many more as the Nairobi bound flight was half empty.

The airline is yet to respond to the claims although its regulations state that customers are allowed to carry hand luggage such as a laptop as long as it did not exceed the 56cm by 45cm by 25cm for hand luggage and 40cm by 30cm by 15cm for small items. Bot items are expected to not weight more than 23kg each.

This complaint comes a few weeks after Socialite and entrepreneur Zari Hassan launched allegations against KQ over lost property while travelling to Uganda.

