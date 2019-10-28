Kenyan Woman Threatens To Poison Self After Tanzania’s Mbosso Rejected Her

Tanzanian heartthrob Mbosso is having a hard time with a Kenyan female fan who wants to marry him.

Munira who hails from the coastal city of Mombasa has been camping in Tanzania for the past couple of days in search of the singer.

According to Munira, Mbosso is the love of her life and she is willing to do anything to have him.

Speaking to Wasafi FM, the woman threatened to take her life should Mbosso not take her in as his wife.

“I love him. There are so many men in Kenya that want to marry me but I’m not ready. I came to look for Mbosso and I’m ready to do anything,” she said during an interview.

She further revealed that her love for the crooner goes way back to his Yamoto Band days.

“I love him so much. I loved him since Yamoto Band. I sold my phone to get fare to come to Tanzania,” she continued.

On Friday, Munira told Wasafi FM that she is willing to take care of Mbosso’s children as long as he loves her back.

“Mbosso, if you will not accept me, I’m ready to take poison so that I don’t live. And if you accept me, I will raise all your kids, I’ll do whatever you want. I only love you and you alone,” she added.

She also said that the Hodari hitmaker has asked her to return home.

“He gave me fare to go back home. However, I’m not ready to go back. He gave me TSh10,000.”

On his part, Mbosso said he is in a relationship with his baby mama and has too much going on in his life.

He also stated that getting into a relationship with a complete stranger is weird.

“I cannot blame her for that. But I have a family and kids and I have a lot,” Mbosso said.

“Getting into a relationship with someone from nowhere I can say is just stupidity. I want her to go back home.”

In September, the singer lost his baby mama, Boss Martha, who was a fast rising Tanzanian stand up comedienne.

Reports indicated that she was suffering from meningitis.

“Wallah Moyo wangu unauma Martha, hukupaswa kuondoka wakati huu, Mapema mno Dah ..!! Nenda Martha Mwingi Furaha na Ucheshi , Hata Mama Kasema Leo Msiba..:, jana ulikuwa unatabasamu hadi ulipofumba Macho,” Mbosso’s tribute to Martha read in part.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu