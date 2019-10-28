Kenya Power Issues Warning To Companies Using Its Poles For Internet Cables

Kenya Power has put on notice “unlicensed telecommunication operators” stringing their fibre optic cables onto their distribution poles to offer internet, communication, television and other services to various households and businesses countrywide.

In a notice, the electricity distribution company noted that the installations have been causing accidents along roads and in private homes, therefore, endangering public safety and life.

“This is to notify these operators that such actions constitute a breach of Kenya Power’s wayleave trace and safety clearances as provided for under the Energy Act, 2019 and as such, the illegal installations should be removed immediately and not later than fourteen (14) days from the date of this notice,” warned Kenya Power.

Kenya Power has vowed to take action against the companies, including bringing down the illegal networks and/or instituting legal action

“Owners and operators of such installations, are requested to note that they bear the responsibility for any direct or consequential damages arising out of their actions. Further, action shall be taken against anyone found illegally using Kenya Power infrastructure and/or masquerading as one of Kenya Power’s licensees,” added the company.

Several companies and individuals have been using the company’s poles especially in the slums of the densely congested parts of the city to lay their cables, posing safety risks to residents.

In other places where underground cabling cannot be installed, internet service providers sometimes use the poles to hang internet lines.

