IEBC Finalizes Revision Of Kibra Voter Register Ahead Of November 7 By-election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the revised voter register for Kibra Constituency.

In a Gazette notice No: 10055, the chairman of the commission Wafula Chebukati noted that at least 36 polling stations have been relocated ahead of the November 7 face-off.

There are a total of 118,658 voters registered in the constituency, the commission said.

“Certifying that the revision of the Register of Voters has been completed for purposes of the by-election for Kibra Constituency scheduled to be held on 7th November, 2019,” IEBC said in a tweet.

On October 9, ODM leaders met with IEBC commissioners after the former accused IEBC of being mischievous for failing to respond to their letters requesting for the Kibra voter register.

Responding to the claims, Chebukati said the register had been dispatched to the Returning Officer for a seven-day inspection and verification.

“As the updated register is undergoing the inspection and certification process, the commission wishes to underscore that the 2017 General Election Register for Kibra is readily available for sharing,” he said.

“Thereafter, the register will be certified and be readily available for sharing with Political Parties including ODM and any other interested party,” he added.

Among the top contenders for the seat are; ODM’s Imran Okoth, McDonald Mariga (Jubilee) and ANC’s Eliud Owallo.

On Sunday, Raila Odinga hit Kibra Streets as he tried to drum up support for the party candidate who hopes to fill his late brother’s shoes, Ken Okoth.

Odinga urged his supporters to vote for the Kibra “native” noting that others seeking votes are strangers who cannot purport to understand problems facing Kibra constituents.

“I have come here to meet you face to face. We have this young man, Imran. A vote for him is a vote for baba. If you can’t vote for Imran, vote for baba,” said the AU envoy.

“Those others asking for votes here are strangers. An outsider cannot address the challenges facing Kibra people,” he added.

Also on the ground was Deputy President William Ruto who pledged to start a programme to construct decent houses for the residents of Kibra under affordable plan if they elect the former footballer.

“If you are a resident of Kibra, as the Jubilee government we want to construct houses, so that if you are paying for instance Sh4,000 or Sh5,000 after 15 years the house becomes yours,” said Ruto.

“I am also aware that so many youths here have no jobs…. if you elect Mariga on November 7, on November 8 we shall sit down with him so that by next year we have a training college here,” he continued.

Chaos rocked Kamkunji area as ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s rally was disrupted by rowdy youth who threw stones at his brigade.

He was addressing his supporters when a group of youths emerged from behind and started hurling stones and bottles at his vehicle.

