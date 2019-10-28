Upset Arsenal Skipper Granit Xhaka Tells Off Booing Fans (Video)

Arsenal skipper Garanit Xhaka told booing fans to f*** off after he was substituted in their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The future of the Swiss, who was appointed captain of the London side two months ago is now in limbo following the incident.

The midfielder was subbed off for Bakayo Sako shortly after the Gunners had thrown away a two-goal lead.

Early goals from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz had put Arsenal 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes, but a Luka Milivojević penalty and a second-half goal from Jordan Ayew put Palace back on level terms.

Unai Emery reacted by sending on Sako in place of Xhaka, who was booed off by the Arsenal fans.

The Gunners faithful have given Xhaka plenty of stick over the past couple of seasons but today may prove to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

He slapped hands with Emery before making his way off down the tunnel.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu