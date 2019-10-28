Former President Daniel Moi Re-admitted At Nairobi Hospital

Former President Daniel Arap Moi is currently admitted at Nairobi Hospital, a fortnight after he was admitted at the facility.

The family is yet to issue an official statement, but reports indicate that he could be admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he is under life support as medics fight to save his life.

However, Moi’s long-serving Press Secretary Lee Njiru however says that Moi is at the hospital for ‘routine’ medical checkup, as quoted by the Nation.

“It is true [that] Mzee Moi went to Nairobi Hospital today (Monday) but it [was for] a routine medical check-up. It is prudent and advisable that everybody should go for medical check-up, so Mzee Moi went for a medical check up,” said Njiru.

It is reported that Mr Moi was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after developing breathing complications.

Mr Njiru said Mr Moi’s physician, Dr David Silverstein will determine how long he will stay at the hospital.

“He is expected to go back home but that will be at the discretion of his personal physician; he will make the final decision.”

