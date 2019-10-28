Win For Kilimani Residents As Court Orders Closure Of Kiza, B Club, Space Lounge

A Nairobi court has compelled the National Environment Management (Nema) to shut down Kiza, B Club, Space Lounge and Explorers Tavern.

This was after residents complained of the loud music.

The order was made by justice Loise Komingoi of the Environment and Lands Court after Kilimani residents sued the four clubs for alleged violation of their right to a clean and healthy environment.

“A mandatory injunction is hereby issued against the 8th respondent (Nairobi County) compelling it to revoke all liquor licenses issued to the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents,” read the judgement in part.

In their suit, Kilimani Project Foundation claimed that the night clubs operators “play loud music daily and host rowdy drunken revelers thereby depriving them of sleep and security.”

“Some of other negative effects from the said establishments release noise, littering by patrons, obstruction of motor vehicles by patrons, exposure to immoral and indecent behaviour by the patrons inside their vehicles, property prices being driven down as a result of all those activities and loss of income by some residents,” said the residents.

The court did however decline “to grant the order of permanent injunction to restrain the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents from carrying on their business as they already have the necessary licenses duly issued… They are operating the businesses due to the licenses issued (albeit unlawfully).”

In September the proprietor of Kiza Lounge Ali Oumarou was deported over alleged illegal activities with an international gang.

“His work permit had expired and we realised that he was part of an international criminal gang,” Wangui Muchiri, the spokesperson at the Ministry of Interior said.

But when contacted, the bisinessman dismissed the deportation claims as mere rumours.

“I’m abroad doing some diplomatic training and yes I have seen what has been written. There are so many idlers in Nairobi,” said Mr Ali.

