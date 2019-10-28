How Gor Mahia’s Charles Momanyi Pulled A “Suarez” On DCMP

Gor Mahia managed a frustrating 1-1 draw against Daring Club Motema Pembe (DCMP) of Congo in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs round match at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

K’Ogalo travel to Kinshasa for the return match next weekend with the aggregate winner making the group stage of the continental championship.

The away goal puts the Kenyan Premier League champions in a great danger of elimination.

It could have been worse for the hosts were it not for Charles Momanyi, who pulled a Suarez to stop a goal bound shot with his hands in the 78th minute.

The former Western Stima defender was shown a straight red card and a penalty awarded but Gor Mahia Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano rose to the occasion to punch it out.

For taking one for the team Momanyi will miss the trip to Kinshasa.

In a quarter-final match against Ghana, in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez handled the ball to prevent a last minute Ghana goal.

Suárez was shown a red card and Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty kick. Ghana subsequently lost the match, 4–2, in the penalty shootout.

Will Gor Mahia capitalize on the lifeline handed to them by Momanyi and advance?

