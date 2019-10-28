in SPORTS

Brace And Assist For Harambee Stars Striker Michael Olunga In Japan (Video)

Michael Olunga. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Michael Olunga continued with his fine scoring form this season in the Japanese second division – scoring a brace and assisting one as Kashiwa Reysol hammered Avispa Fukuoka 4-0 on Saturday.

Olunga assisted Esaka’s opener in the 25th minute before getting his name on the score sheet in the 36th and 49th minutes.

The former Gor Mahia and Tusker player has now scored a total of 18 league goals.

Kashiwa,who were relegated last season are on course to making topflight return.

The team is well placed at the top of the league with 75 points after 38 matches. Eight points clear of second placed Montedio Yamagata.

