Boy, 13, Caned To Death By Neighbours For Allegedly Stealing Sh430

A 13-year-old boy in West Pokot County has been caned to death by his neighbours for allegedly stealing Sh430.

The Police in the region have launched a manhunt for four suspects who fled immediately after storming the boy’s house and battering him when the mother was away.

The area police Commander Jackson Tumwet confirmed the incident saying the boy’s body had some visible injuries.

“They stormed the boy’s home after a neighbour accused him of theft. They then caned him, killing him,” said Mr Tumwet.

He added that police are following leads and the culprits will be brought to book soonest.

Read: Father, Step-Mother Set KCPE Candidate's Fingers Ablaze For Allegedly Stealing Mobile Phone

“My officers visited the scene and are still searching for the suspects. We are asking for information that will help us find them,” he told residents.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kapenguria Level Five Hospital mortuary for a post mortem to be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

This incident comes just a few weeks after a KCPE candidate aged 14 years had his fingers set ablaze by the father and stepmother in Nyando for allegedly stealing a mobile phone.

Apolo Onjulu, a middle-aged man and his wife, Rose Awino were arrested and are awaiting trial while the son has been taken in by a good samaritan and in a stable state to sit for the National exams starting tomorrow.

