Betty Kyallo Speaks On Being Pregnant With Second Child

K24’s bubbly news anchor Betty Kyallo has denied being heavy with child.

Last week after her Upclose with Betty segment with comedienne Brendah Jons, rumours had it that she was expectant.

According to her fans, her belly appeared fuller than usual.

But according to the mother of one, she is neither expecting her second child nor is her daughter, Ivanna ready for a sibling.

“Dope Girl in The Building! Missed being on air aki mko sawa? Ati I hear I’m expectant… Woi. I’m only expecting a good time tonight 🤗🤗 na hata Ivanna hawezi kubali. Hope you are watching,” she on Instagram.

Earlier on in the month, the Flair by Betty Parlour proprietor introduced her new boyfriend but did not reveal his face.

In a past interview, Betty said she wants to enjoy her time with the special someone in private.

“Tulisema 2019 tunawaficha. I want to enjoy time with him silently. It’s better and sweeter,” she told Word Is.

Before the secret lover was NTV’s Dennis Okari and thereafter Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

