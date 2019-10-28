in NEWS

Aviation Authority Swings Into Action After Outcry Over Silverstone Air Safety

199 Views

The plane that lost its wheen. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCCA) has launched a probe into recent air incidents and an accident involving Silverstone Air Services.

This is following a Monday morning incident where a plane operated by the local carrier crash-landed after losing one of its wheels.

The aircraft, a Dash 8 300, with registration number 5Y-NOP was headed to Nairobi from Lodwar when one of its tyres fell off during take-off forcing the pilot to crash-land at Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the state corporation announced that the audit is being performed to determine the airline’s level of compliance with the “current Civil Aviation regulations and their own company approved manuals and procedures.”

“The investigations are being conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Department (ARID) of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, ” the statement reads in part.

Read: Silverstone Air Exposed After Aircraft Collides With East African Air Plane At Wilson Airport – Photos & Video

The incident happened just hours after another Silverstone’s aircraft hit and damaged another plane at the Wilson Aiport in Nairobi on Sunday morning.

The aircraft with registration 5Y SMT Fooker 50 collided with an East African Air plane 5Y SSB Kingair at around 7.25am.

CCTV footages and images seen by Kahawa Tungu, show the plane on the runway ready for take-off before the left winglet strikes the EA Aviation plane leaving it with a big dent.

In a separate incident early this month, a plane operated by the carrier skidded off the runway and crashed shortly after take-off leaving at least nine passengers with injuries.

The aircraft that was headed to Lamu crashed shortly after takeoff due to overloading and disregard to the safety regulations at the airport.

Silverstone Air operates in six locations in Kenya: Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda, Lamu and Lodwar.

The Monday incident elicited an angry reaction from members of the public who called on the aviation authority to take action against the airline for endangering the lives of the people who rely on it for transport.

Here are some of the reactions:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Wycliffe

Written by Wycliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

Boy, 13, Caned To Death By Neighbours For Allegedly Stealing Sh430

Kenya’s Twiga Foods Banks On Ksh300 Million Booster To Expand To West Africa