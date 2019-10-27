Silverstone Air Exposed After Aircraft Collides With East African Air Plane At Wilson Airport – Photos & Video

Local carrier Silverstone Air is on the spot again for all the wrong reasons after one of its aircraft hit and damaged another plane at the Wilson Aiport in Nairobi on Sunday morning.

The aircraft with registration 5Y SMT Fooker 50 collided with an East African Air plane 5Y SSB Kingair at around 7.25am.

CCTV footages and images seen by Kahawa Tungu, show the plane on the runway ready for take-off before the left winglet strikes the EA Aviation plane leaving it with a big dent.

A source intimated to our news desk that the pilot didn’t bother to stop, check and report the accident but proceeded with the flight to Lodwar.

This, according to the source, was in total disregard of the channels the pilot is supposed to follow in the event of a collision or any related accident.

Upon checking the extent of damage on the plane, the crew grounded the aircraft for repair before it’s allowed to fly again.

The cancellation of its scheduled flight has left the airline counting losses.

Our source revealed that this is not the first time such an incident is happening as Silverstone Air is known for using such tactics to unfairly counter competition.

“They deal with competition through such acts of sabotage at Wilson Airport, ” the source revealed.

A fly540 plane is said to have been damaged in the recent past in a similar manner.

The incident comes barely a month after a plane operated by the carrier skidded off the runway and crashed shortly after take-off leaving at least nine passengers with injuries.

The aircraft that was headed to Lamu crashed shortly after takeoff due to overloading and disregard to the safety regulations at the airport.

“We can confirm that our Fokker 50, 5Y-IZO has had an incident while taking off at Wilson Airport at 9 am this morning. The aircraft was operating the Wilson-Mombasa-Lamu-Mombasa-Wilson route,” Silverstone Air said in a statement.

Silverstone Air operates in six locations in Kenya: Mombasa, Kisumu, Malindi, Ukunda, Lamu and Lodwar.

