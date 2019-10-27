Parliamentary System Will Shift Power From Central Kenya To Other Communities- Duale Says On BBI

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) should recommend a constitutional change from pure presidential system to a pure parliamentary system, National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale has said.

In a tweet thread, the vocal Garissa Township MP says that the new system will shift powers from Central Kenya to other communities.

“Since independence, Central Kenya has dominated the leadership, and we should spread both political and economic dominance to all the communities to create an all-inclusive and stable nation for future generations,” says Duale.

“This will ensure election contest to be at the constituent level making both Bomas and Supreme Court losing relevance regarding elections. Ministers will also come from Parliament and the Prime Minister will be answering questions in parliament from the people’s representative,” he adds.

He also says that the shift will address tribalism and ethnic violence and promote inclusively in Kenya so that “we can share the economic resources equally and end to political and economic dominance”.

In case the current Presidential system is maintained, Duale recommends that ministers must come from Parliament like the French model.

Duale also recommends that the office of the leader of opposition be anchored in the constitution.

“For an all-inclusive Gvt where all communities can participate in running of the state affairs, ethnic political lobbying, and post-election violence. BBI should recommend a referendum where we will initiate a pure west minister model of pure parliamentary system,” he says.

This comes at a time President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are expected to receive the BBI report from the taskforce anytime.

Intrigues indicate that the team has recommended alterations to the Executive to accommodate more players after the next elections and reintroduction of the premiership.