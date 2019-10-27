Drama As Man Found Inside Empty, Locked Container At Nairobi SGR Depot [Video]

Dockworkers at the Standard Gauge Railway Syokimau station were on Saturday treated to a rare dramatic incident after a man was found inside a sealed empty container.

Reports indicate the container had been transported from the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Nairobi with the man inside. It was meant to be transported to Mombasa via SGR.

The workers heard banging sounds coming from the container and when it was opened they were shocked to see the man inside.

Interestingly, the man, who looked shocked, couldn’t explain how he got inside the container.

The man identified himself as a driver adding that he might have been drunk when he got into the container.

“Mimi ni dereva wa lori, nilinunuliwa pombe , cjui nikaekwa…nikajipata kwa container, ” he said.

Loosely translated, “I am a truck driver, I was waiting for it to offload. I don’t know what happened but I remember being bought alcohol. I can’t tell how I got into the container.”

He added that he couldn’t recall how he lost his phone and money.

Police detained the man to aid with investigations concerning the incident.

The incident comes at a time the world is coming to terms with a tragic incident where 39 Chinese nationals were found dead at the back of the truck, at an industrial park in Grays, Essex.

According to CNN, the truck container was transported from Belgium to the UK on a ferry called the Clementine.

Four people have been arrested in the case experts suspect is linked to human trafficking.

