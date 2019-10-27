Kipkorir And Changwony Pocket Ksh2 Million Each For Winning StanChart Nairobi Marathon

Brimin Kipkorir is the 2019 StanChart Nairobi Marathon champion – crossing the tape in 2:10.42 to reclaim the title he bagged last in 2017.

Purity Changwony won the women’s race in 2:33.30.

For their efforts, each took home Ksh2 million.

Kipkorir was in good form fending off stiff competition from Stephen Kipchirchir and Victor Serem, who came out second and third respectively in the 42 kilometre race.

It was a special morning for 29-year-old Purity as it was the first time in her career she was winning a full marathon title.

Winners in the full marathon took home Sh2 million each, while victors in the 21km races pocked Sh 300,000.

