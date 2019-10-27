in NEWS, POLITICS

Kibra Campaigns Turn Chaotic As Mudavadi’s Car Is Stoned

Musalia Mudavadi. [IMAGE/ COURTESY]

Campaigns in the Kibra by-election today turned chaotic after Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s car was stoned by rowdy youths.

The incidence happened at Kamkunji grounds, where Musalia was addressing residents in support of his party candidate Eliud Owalo.

Mudavadi and his team were forced to flee the youths who pelted his car, forcing police to lob teargas canisters.

The group is thought to have been sponsored by political rivals, even as political parties and independent candidates move against time to lure residents before the by-election happens on November 7.

The race has attracted several candidates, including ODM’s Imran Okoth, Jubilee’s Eliud Owalo and Ford Kenya’s Eng. Khamisi Butichi.

The seat was left vacant following the death of Ken Okoth, who was the MP elected on ODM ticket in the 2017 general election.

