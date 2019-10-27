Jaber Is Jaber, Jalang’o Says As He Introduces Wife To The World [Photo]

Milele FM Radio Host Felix Odiwuor, better known as Jalang’o, has introduced his better half to his fans hours after tieing the knot in a lavish traditional wedding.

Taking to social media, Jalang’o shared a photo of his wife, Amina Chao.

He captioned it “Jaber is Jaber”.

“Jaber” among the Luo people means “a person of beauty”. It is used to describe females who have exceptional physical qualities that make them outstandingly attractive.

Sources close to the funny man say the Saturday event that took place in Syokimau was a private affair.

Among the invited guests were Big Ted, Chris Kirwa, Robert Burale and his co-host Alex Mwakideu.

Fans thronged the comment section to congratulate the couple for the great step in life.

Betty Kyallo said, “Alilililililili 🔥🔥🔥🔥 happy for you brother. She’s gorgeous.”

“Wallai my father niko happy sana mungu akutunzie sana, ” said Official Masauti.

“Congratulations Jalangoo ni mrembo. All the best.” One of his fans, Albo, wrote.

“Congratulations heavy J. Wow she is beautiful. You have indeed found a good thing,” Catherine Kamau alias Kate Actress commented.

The radio host has managed to keep his love life private after parting ways with baby mama Cheptoek Boyo. The Standard writer accused the comedian of cheating on her.

However, word has it that the Taita woman works for Kenya’s top telecommunication company Safaricom.

Here are more photos of the colourful ceremony:

