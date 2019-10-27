Four Killed In Grisly Accident Along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Four people died on Sunday morning after two vehicles collided head-on at Emali along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Makueni County Police Commander Ole Napeiyan confirmed the incident saying the driver of one of the cars, which was headed to Mombasa from Nairobi, attempted to overtake and rammed into an oncoming car.

The officer noted that two people including the driver who attempted to overtake leading to the accident died on the spot.

The driver of the second car and another passenger succumbed to injuries while being transported to Hospital.

Faulting one of the drivers of reckless driving, Napeiyan urged motorists to follow safety guidelines on the roads.

“This accident occurred because of human error; it was not as a result of any mechanical error or weather or road conditions. It was a human being’s fault,” said Napeiyan.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to Kilome Nursing Home mortuary.

The incident comes a month after another accident along the same highway claimed the lives of six people.

The fatal crash, that involved a matatu, personal cars, and a truck, happened at Makobeni area on the Rabai-Kaloleni road in Kilifi County.

