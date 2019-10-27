in SPORTS

Don’t Soil Sports Ministry’s Image, CS Amina Pleads, While Threatening Legal Action

Sports CS Amina Mohamed. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Cabinet Secretary for sports Amina Mohammed has pleaded with the media to stop soiling the ministry of sports’ image.

She spoke during the 2019 StanChart Nairobi Marathon which took place at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

“Our doors are open, we are all accessible. We are ready to give the information, come get the correct information so that we don’t continuously give Kenyans the wrong impression about the Ministry of Sports,” said Amina.

The ministry of sports has lately came under heavy criticism over various issues ranging from poor state of the Kasarani Stadium pitch, abandoned Nyayo Stadium pool, neglect or mistreatment of various national teams while on national duty.

The latest accusation was alleged detention of Kenya women’s national netball team in South Africa after failing to clear their accommodation bill.

Amina has denied all the claims – stating that sports has thrived under her watch thanks to support her office has continued offered to different national teams.

She has promised legal action against negative stories against her and the ministry.

“If there is a story out there that is negative and that is not correct we will take action.”

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

