Anti-Mugging Officer Robbed Of His Pistol In Nairobi

A police officer attached to the Anti-Mugging squad was on Saturday attacked by suspected thugs around Nairobi’s Globe Cinema area, and his Jericho pistol stolen.

The officer was on foot patrol around 9pm when the thugs who rode two motorcycles attacked him and took his pistol that had 15 bullets.

Nairobi police boss Philip Ndolo confirmed the incidence, saying they had launched a manhunt for the thugs.

The officer sustained head and leg injuries and is admitted at a Nairobi hospital.

In June, an officer attached at Riruta Police Station was drugged and robbed of his gun in Parklands, Nairobi.

The officer is said to have been drugged in one of the clubs within Highridge area by unknown people before they got away with his Jericho pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition, phone and other valuables.

Eyewitness revealed that the man in uniform was found on the roadside motionless and rushed to hospital where it was confirmed he had been drugged.

Mid this month, a bodyguard attached to Machakos Woman Representative Joyce Kamene was arrested for losing her loaded firearm.

The bodyguard, Irene Kyama reported the incident at the Central Police Station, Nairobi. She told officers that she lost the browning pistol while on duty around Muindi Mbingu Street within the Central Business District (CBD).

In her statement, Ms Kyama stated that she realized that the gun was missing at around 4pm. She immediately reported the incident.

The pistol was later found in a supermarket.

