75-year-old Kakamega Man Caught Defiling 14-year-old For Ksh100

Police in Ikolomani, Kakamega County are holding a 75-year-old man who was caught defiling a 14-year-old girl in a thicket after giving her Ksh100.

The man was arrested on Saturday evening (October 26), and will be arraigned on Monday for committing the act.

Mid this month, another Kakamega man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of defiling a four-year-old girl and infecting her with HIV.

The trial court heard that the man came to the minor’s home where he found her playing with her brother and sister who were all minors. Their mother had gone to a nearby dispensary as she had been unwell.

He lured the girl to follow him to his house which she obliged since he knew him as their loyal neighbour, where he defiled her and infected her with STIs.

