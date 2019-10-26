Vanessa Mdee Confirms Dating “Power” Star Rotimi

Tanzanian songstress Vanessa Mdee is all loved up by her new American-Nigerian star Olu Rotimi Akinosho.

Earlier on in the week the lovely couple was baecationing in Miami, Florida.

They shared the vacation memories via InstaStories but did not reveal their faces.

On Thursday however, Vanessa and Rotimi shared a cute video on Instagram, confirming our suspicions.

Speaking to a radio station on phone, the Bado hitmaker admitted to being in a relationship with Rotimi – actor, singer and model.

“Ndio nipo Miami na mpenzi wangu, sio siri kwamba tuna mahusiano, it’s not a secret. But we would like to keep our relationship private. We love and respect each other so much and wanna keep building,” Vanessa said.

Before Rotimi was Juma Jux who she dated on and off for a couple of years.

She and Jux ended things a little over a year ago but kept it under hushed tones for nine months.

In an emotional Twitter thread, the Cash Madame hitmaker said the break up left her feeling like s*** on some days.

“I still feel alone and like sh*t. This is not a cry for attention, this is for you to understand we all go through it. No shame. you allowed to feel everything and be affected by it too… give yourself an allowance,” she wrote in part.

Jux in a past interview said he has nothing but love for the crooner who he described as his friend and will always be like family.

Jux too has since found love in a Caucasian woman only identified as Nayika.

