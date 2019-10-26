Autopsy Report Shows UoN Lecturer’s Son Died Of Excessive Bleeding

A post mortem examination conducted on the remains of University of Nairobi (UoN) lecturer’s son has revealed the cause of death.

According to the autopsy report, 13 year old Emmanuel Solomon Inyama died of excessive bleeding in the stomach.

The deceased is also found to have had severe stomach ulcers that led to hemorrhage.

His body was found at their South B estate home in Nairobi on Wednesday at 6pm.

The apartments caretaker Stephen Mwangi alerted the police after a foul smell started emanating from the house.

Upon looking into the matter, Mwangi saw the boy’s lifeless body lying on the living room floor.

“When I knocked on her door, she did not open. I called her on mobile phone, she did not receive the call. However, I could hear her phone ringing in the living room. So, I peeped through the window. It was at that point that I saw the boy’s body, which had been covered in a blanket, placed on the floor in the living room,” he told reporters.

The deceased’s mother was arrested and arraigned at Makadara Law courts.

Police said they were yet to ascertain if Hannah Khahugani Inyama, a PhD student, belongs to a cult.

The University of Nairobi lecturer is a specialist in post-resuscitation care of the critically ill. This involves optimising ventilation and circulation and preserving organ and tissue function.

She is being held at Industrial Area police station as investigators probe the matter for 10 days.

Ms Inyama will undergo a psychiatric test on Monday, October 28.

