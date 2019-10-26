Ruto Talks Retirement Plans As He Wishes Uhuru Happy 58th Birthday

Deputy President William Ruto has wished his boss, president Uhuru Kenyatta a happy 58th birthday.

In his message, the DP talked about the retirement plans the two made but did not reveal the details.

Ruto described the Jubilee party leader as a great inspiration to him, the party and millions of Kenyans.

“Happy birthday to my friend and Boss H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta. You are a great inspiration to me, Jubilee leadership and millions of Kenyans as the youngest President we’ve ever had.

As we age, I look forward to what we agreed on to do when we retire. Remember? Ubarikiwe mpaka Ushangae!” Ruto tweeted.

Speculations are rife that the president may take up an executive position after 2022.

COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli has in the past stated that Uhuru is too young to retire.

Speaking on October 16, the head of state denied claims that the Building Bridges Initiative was creating a position for him.

“I don’t want any work, I am tired. BBI will ensure that Kenyans do not spill blood.”

The BBI report is ready and will soon be handed to the president.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to prepare for a referendum because he is confident the team will change the system of government from presidential to parliamentary.

DP Ruto on his part has referred to the constitutional change as a cold ploy for “some people to take power through the backdoor.”

