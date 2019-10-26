KDF Bus Rams Into Matatu Killing 2 People, Several Sustain Injuries

A Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) bus ferrying 33 passengers was on Friday night involved in a tragic road accident.

Reports indicate that the bus lost control and hit a 14 seater matatu belonging to Nyamakima Sacco from behind.

The evening accident that left two people dead and others trapped in the wreckage with serious injuries happened near Lanet barracks at Dundori area in Bahati, Nakuru County.

According to a witness account, the KDF bus landed in a ditch near Dundori Police Station as the matatu sped towards a nearby petrol station.

“Several victims, who were strewn across the road, suffered broken limbs,” said the witness.

Confirming the incident was Nakuru County Police Commander, Stephen Matu who said that they are yet to receive information confirming the number of fatalities.

“However, I am yet to receive formal communication from the area OCPD in regard to the total number of victims injured in the crash,” Mr Matu said.

The area has since been cordoned off and the injured taken to Nakuru Level 5 hospital.

The deceaseds’ bodies have also been moved to the morgue at the same facility.

A few traders were also injured.

Police are investigating the cause of accident.

