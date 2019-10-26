Comedian Jalang’o Off The Market, Gets Married In Traditional Ceremony (Photos)

Milele FM’s Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o or Jalas if you like is off the market.

According to sources privy to the details, the comedian cum radio host paid dowry for his Taita lover, Amina Chao.

Ms Chao apparently works with Kenya’s largest telecommunications company, Safaricom.

The event took place in Syokimau.

Among the invited guests were Big Ted, Chris Kirwa, Robert Burale and his co-host Alex Mwakideu.

Jalang’o has kept his love life private after parting ways with baby mama Cheptoek Boyo.

Theirs was an ugly break up. According to Boyo who shares a daughter with the funny man, he cheated on her.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Boyo revealed that they are still good friends, making co-parenting easier for both parties.

“About co-parenting when you put the child first and issues aside it’s easy. I’m enjoying it,” she said.

