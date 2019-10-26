MP Cate Waruguru Tears Into Shebesh For “Shaming” President Uhuru

Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru on Friday tore into Gender CAS Rachel Shebesh for allegedly misleading the people.

Waruguru who is allied to the Inua Mama team that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto said Shebesh lied about President Uhuru Kenyatta being coerced into supporting Kibra MP candidate McDonald Mariga.

“I believe you are all familiar with Shebesh. When you see her, buy her Miraa. I am harshly criticising her because she ashames the President by traversing Kibra claiming that he does not support Mariga.

Is there any difference between a handsome gentleman like Mariga who plays football and any other local man in Isiolo who also play the same game and hustles hard by selling Miraa? Is there any issue between him and you when you both decide to run for a political seat?” Waruguru posed.

Amid cheers, the outspoken legislator asked Shebesh to visit Isiolo or Meru for some muguka.

In September, Shebesh told a women’s group that the head of state had been pressured to endorse Mariga for the seat.

In her speech, the ex Nairobi Woman Rep averred that Ruto and his allies accessed State House from the backdoor and demanded that he (Uhuru) threw his weight behind the Jubilee candidate.

Responding to Shebesh however, DP Ruto urged Kenyans to not pay attention to leaders not fit to speak on behalf of the party.

Shebesh’s remarks saw leaders from different factions of Jubilee call for her sacking.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu