Tanzanian Actress Wema Sepetu Confesses To Using Pills For Weight Loss

Tanzanian sweetheart and actress Wema Sepetu loves her new body.

But ever wondered just how she got it in such a short time?

Well, Wema needed to lose a little bit of fat for a chance to get pregnant, her doctors advised. The Bongo actress did not use the conventional ways.

Read:

In her case, she took weight loss pills for a while hence the snatched waist and trim figure.

The weight loss was not just for increased chances of getting pregnant, it was for her career which she said was slowly dwindling.

Her weight then, was limiting her from taking up some roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wema Sepetu (@wemasepetu) on Sep 18, 2019 at 6:31am PDT

Read Also:

“Nilikuwa naona Career yangu inaenda kufa, because nilikuwa nimenenepa sana. Na wakati huo nilikuwa natumia dawa za kusaidia ku conceive na side effect yake ndo kulikuwa kule kunona sasa. So kuna wakati Van Vicker aliniuliza kama nitaweza kupata hata cast, kwa unene ule. So I was like hii ni red alarm.”

“Nimefanya sana gym lakini mwisho wa siku mimi nilikuwa na shida kwenye reproductive system yangu. So nilitreat lile tatizo, lakini Doctor akaniambia you have to start losing weight. So nilikuma na huyu mchina ambaye alinionyesha jinsi alivyokuwa kitambo na sasa na kuniambia dawa ambazo nilikuwa na tumia ni hizi hapa, unakula kidonge kimoja. So nikaanza kutumia and so far I like it. So baada ya kupungua niliambiwa I have to wait for like 18 months ndo nijaribu kushika mimba tena,” she told a local news source.

Now, Wema who looks forward to having her first child sometime next year is loving how she feels in the new body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wema Sepetu (@wemasepetu) on Sep 10, 2019 at 8:15am PDT

Read Also:

“Na ufurahia mwili wangu wa sasa, I feel lighter, I feel comfortable, I feel more beautiful, sijiskie tena mzito mzito maana kule nilikuwa naelekea kulikuwa kubaya,” she continued.

Speaking to Dizzim Online on Tuesday, Wema said that while she is looking forward to carrying her children to term, she would not mind having two of them via surrogate.

“I feel that surrogate is too westernized. Having your own child that you carry in your womb, the labour pain and birth is good.

“Maybe, I will emulate Kim Kardashian, get two of my own and two from a surrogate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wema Sepetu (@wemasepetu) on Aug 1, 2019 at 2:23am PDT

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu