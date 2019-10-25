Somalia Hands Over Two Suspected Al-Shabaab Militants To Kenyan Authorities

Police in neighbouring country Somalia have arrested and handed over two suspected Al-Shabaab militia members to Kenyan authorities.

The two, believed to have fled to Somalia after committing terror-related crimes in Kenya, are detained at Garissa County.

North Eastern Police Commander Mr Paul Soi said the two were found with several loaded firearms, which were also confiscated.

“Investigations are ongoing. We shall address the media later,” the police boss said.

This comes barely a week after police launched a manhunt for Abdullahi Banati, the mastermind in the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack that led to the death of 11 General Service Unit (GSU) officers in Garissa on Saturday, September 12.

According to the police, Banati planned the attack alongside Al Shabaan operatives based in Daadab camp.

Investigations further revealed that Banati and his team operate along the Kenya Somalia border and have been executing attacks on the members of the public and security forces deployed in the region.

“Police have traced the activities of Banati and his team of militants to the border and it is suspected that he escaped to Somalia with the rest of the operatives,” said police in a statement.

The recent attack was condemned by President Uhuru Kenyatta who said that an operation is underway to bring the attackers to book.

“The President sends his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the departed Officers and assures them of Government support during this difficult period of mourning.

“The President sends a strong reminder to all misguided elements out to compromise the safety and security of Kenyans across the country that the Government and the people of Kenya will never succumb to their cowardly terrorist actions, ” a press statement sent out on Sunday by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena reads in part.

On his part, Inspector of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the government had dispatched reinforcement composed of officers from Kenya Defence Forces, Administration Police, Rapid Response Police Unit and Kenya Police Service to pursue the attackers.

