I Sacrificed Catholic Priest Kyengo To Get Rich , Suspect Tells Police

Investigations into the brutal murder of Catholic Priest Michael Kyengo have taken a new twist after it emerged that the man of the cloth might have been killed in an occult sacrifice.

A police source intimated to a local media that the third suspect identified as 46-year-old Kavivya Mwangangi, who was arrested on Wednesday, confessed to being a member of a cult.

Mwangangi, who is believed to have decapitated the priest, was arrested in Gategi Embu after the interrogation of Michael Muthini Mutunga, one of the suspects in Kyengo’s murder.

Mutunga was arrested two weeks ago while driving the late priest’s car in Makindu. Detectives say the car had been repainted. The suspect last week told the police that he was in a romantic relationship with the priest

Meanwhile, Mwangangi, according to the detectives, provided details of the cult’s website and offered log-in credentials into a site that helped detectives retrieve an application filled in by Mutunga.

The people behind the cult, which goes by the name Illuminati Official Clun, claim to be based in Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa.

As a condition to increase one’s fortunes, an individual has to sacrifice a close relative or friend, the suspect told the police.

The late priest was a long-time friend of the two suspects.

“The priest was a sacrificial lamb. His best friend claims they sacrificed him in a secret cult they practice,” the police source told Standard.

Detectives are reportedly in possession of Mutunga’s application form that got him listed in the cult.

“I fully have the potential to join Illuminati so as to become financially stable and help the community eradicate poverty, and shine in the society,” part of the form filled by Mutunga reads in part.

Part of the form explains that the group does not solicit for members and seeks to know how the applicant learnt about society.

“We are not a fan group. We are a group of dynamic individuals who stand forth as the ultimate underground alternative – the shadow elite. We realise what we have, what we are and what we shall become. Our scope is unlimited and the extent of your involvement is based upon your potential,” reads part of the form.

“Our requests are simple as you will soon find out and therefore may be hard to comprehend, but disloyalty is not tolerated. In return for your loyalty, you are presented the limitless life of wealth and opportunities in plenty.”

Mutunga, who said is a pagan from Mbeere, wrote that he was introduced by friends who are already members.

On Thursday, the court allowed the police to detain Mutunga for 10 days following his arraignment.

He had reportedly confessed to the police that he was part of the gang that abducted, robbed and killed the priest.

The prosecution told the court that upon Mutunga’s arrest, he led officers to a shallow grave in Makima ward, Embu, where the priest’s body was discovered on October 16.

According to preliminary investigations, Kyengo, who went missing on October 5, was killed in a rented house occupied by Mutunga, where a knife that was used to stab him was recovered.

Postmortem reports indicate that the knife was used to slit Kyengo’s neck, and stab him twice on the stomach causing his death.

Police are also holding another suspect, Solomon Mutava, 44.

Mutava was arrested as he is suspected to be the man who drove the priest’s vehicle from Embu to Malindi on the night of October 9.

