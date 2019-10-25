Modesty Fashion Week Happening On Saturday To Create Platform For Muslim Designers, Models

Fashion is in fact a personal statement and is always evolving.

While pressure has piled especially on women to look sexy in minimal clothing, others are embracing a new trend; Modest Fashion.

Modest fashion stylists say draws attention to the person rather than their body parts, which brings to life a new type of sexy.

While it has been misunderstood to mean a religious trend specially for the Muslim women, others say it is a trend that has a variety of designs and inspirations from both the mainstream and the original that could allow for many to embrace it without feeling uncomfortable.

Modest fashion trends are colorful, trendy and modern with a touch of ethnicity from different parts of the world, others have said.

This week Kenya will host its first Modesty Fashion Week event which will not only provide a platform for creative designers but also open vast opportunities for young models.

Modesty Fashion Week is an apt event to promote the youth and thus bringing together best talents from different parts of the country to showcase their design.

The event was inspired by a model who chose to walk off the stage rather than take off her hijab.

“I once attended a fashion show where I met one of the participants who was a female. She was in tears and I wondered what was the problem. I approached her to try and find out what was the matter,” said Nasra.

“She narrated her story and told me that she wasn’t able to get past the auditions stage because she was given the option of either removing her hijab or walking off stage. She chose to walk off stage as her values couldn’t allow her take the hijab off,” she added.

“Out of seeing her frustration, Modesty Fashion Week was born. This event creates a platform for all Muslim models and designers showcase their talent and expertise.”

Modesty Fashion Week will take place on Saturday, October 26 at Laico Regency Hotel from 4 pm till late.

According to Nasra, there will be shows semi-annually. The organizers intend to have an audience of 400, with about 20 stalls to showcase new designs, trends and innovations that steer the Modesty fashion Industry.

There will be traditional dances from the Somali community called dhanto and another traditional dance from the Nubi.

Tickets can be purchased by dialing *229*81# or visiting www.mtickets.com.

Regular tickets are going for Sh1,000 and VIP tickets at Sh2,000.

The trend has been showcased on runways by designers like Balmain, Marc Jacobs and Chanel.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu