KCB Foundation, GIZ Equip 582 Youths With Ksh20 Million Construction Toolkits

582 youths have benefitted from construction starter toolkits from a partnership between KCB Foundation and GIZ’s E4D/SOGA – Employment and Skills for Eastern Africa Programme after undergoing a skills training programme.

The toolkits valued at Ksh20 million will enable them to start their individual and group-based microenterprises in the building and construction sectors. The tools are trade-specific for roofing, masonry, tile laying, carpentry, plumbing and pipe-fitting, welding and fabrication and electrical installation.

Speaking at an event today where the last batch of 250 youth were presented with the toolkits, KCB Foundation Managing Director Ms Jane Mwangi said the drive is meant to empower, equip and engage 4,000 young people, to increase their employability and income generation in the informal construction and agribusiness sectors in Kenya.

“This partnership has in different counties supported 2,897 youth, with 582 of them receiving starter kits. The beneficiaries were selected after they underwent TVET training, attended workshops, developed business plans, registered their companies and attained work experience,” she added whilst encouraging other youth to join 2jiajiri.

“The construction beneficiaries are now well placed to access contracts from the private sector and national and county governments as they have fully registered their businesses”.

The Programme Director for Sustainable Economic Development and E4D/SOGA in Kenya Ms Aregash Asfaw said that the project would act as a major booster for the youths economically.

“The advantage of development partners working closely with the private sector is that we leverage on each other’s strengths to bring about sustainable change. This partnership has not only provided relevant skills to the youth in the construction industry but has set them up to succeed in their own businesses with the toolkits provided”, said Ms Asfaw.

The joint project between KCB Foundation’s 2jiajiri programme and E4D/SOGA commenced in 2017 to drive self-employment and is set to end next month.

