Huddah In Instagram Rant Against Tanzanians Over Drugging Experience

Kenyan socialite-turned-entrepreneur Huddah Monroe has revealed details of her drugging ordeal in the neighbouring country, Tanzania.

The Boss Chick, as she is popularly known, narrated that a Kenyan female friend collaborated with a Tanzanian woman to have her drugged during one of her business meetings in the country.

According to the Huddah Cosmetics proprietor, the plan was to disgrace her by taking pictures of her private parts and sharing them on social media.

The ladies allegedly wanted her killed and later claim she died of a drug overdose.

Huddah said following the harrowing experience she vowed not to set foot in Tanzania.

The lass made the comments after she was provoked by a fan who trolled her over her physique.

“Miguu kama imechomekwa, ” the fan identified as Vidimpozz commented on one of her pictures.

She claimed some Tanzanians were dishonest and “evil”.

“Watu mnapenda sana kudhalilisha watu. Chuki, wivu, roho mbaya. Hata picha hamwezi kumpiga mtu na camera za kistaa, then you claim eti si mzuri. Ana rangi mbaya, amejichubua just because you want to ruin someone’s image, ” she wrote on Instagram.

She claimed that most Tanzanians were engaged in the drug business more than even Nigerians who have found themselves on the receiving end in the past over drug trafficking.

The comments come a month after she warned women to be careful with those they called friends.

“People ask why I am alone. But it’s coz of the way women are set up! I was once drugged and left to die by women who I called friends. Did you know it’s only a woman who saw Satan?

“We love them but a woman is the real Satan. Don’t run away from your demons. Learn their names. And watch out. Laugh, eat, play with them but don’t trust any of them,” she stated in September.

